Bucks vs. Sixers Preview: Milwaukee preps for rematch with Embiid-less Sixers

The Bucks finally returned to their frisky ways on Monday night, cruising to a 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets in one of their most impressive offensive performances of the year. They'll take on the Philadelphia 76ers , a squad that dispatched them last week behind the might of Joel Embiid 113-104, however Philly will be without Embiid tonight after suffering a left knee contusion late last week.

