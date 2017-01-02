Boston Celtics Offense No Longer Depending on Pace

After finishing with the second fastest pace in the NBA a season ago, it is quite surprising to see the Boston Celtics holding the 18th fastest pace in the NBA this season with a mark of 98.5. Pace was an essential aspect of Boston's offense a season ago, but the multiple ways that they have grown has allowed them to settle into a more consistent and reliable offensive system. The Celtics have seen their offensive efficiency take a huge jump this season with the seventh best mark of 107.6. The Celtics are still a poor shooting team, but nothing like they were a season ago.

