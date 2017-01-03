Aron Baynes' status has been updated ...

Aron Baynes' status has been updated for the Pistons

Aron Baynes is feeling better than expected following his ankle sprain against the Miami Heat and may play against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday after all. Aron Baynes suffered a painful looking ankle sprain on Sunday in the Detroit Pistons ' win over the Miami Heat and was expected to miss some time.

