Antetokounmpo scores 31 in Bucks' 127-114 win over Rockets

Antetokounmpo scores 31 in Bucks' 127-114 win over Rockets

8 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jabari Parker had 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. James Harden just missed a triple-double with 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, which fell to 1-1 on its five-game road trip.

