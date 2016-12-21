A quick look at major Detroit development projects from 2016
Ranging from downtown's new and luxurious assets to small, quirky local businesses, Detroiters and visitors are noticing significant change in the Motor City. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores decided to move the team out of its longtime home at the Palace of Auburn Hills to join the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, and to build an accompanying practice facility north of the arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC