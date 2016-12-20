Views from OKC: Thunder Drop Close Game to Atlanta

Dec 19, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you'll make this a daily destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thunderous Intentions.