Tobias Harris scores season-high 26 points off bench: 'A professional response'
The Detroit Pistons coach elected to go with Jon Leuer to start Friday in his team's 119-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Palace, an effort to try and jump start an offense that had been sluggish in the first quarter of late. It worked to some degree -- the Pistons only trailed by a point after the first quarter, 33-32, and Harris scored a season-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
