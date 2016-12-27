Thunder vs Heat, final score: Westbro...

Thunder vs Heat, final score: Westbrook records 15th triple-double as OKC takes a walk in Miami

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Miami Heat on the road, 106-94. Fueled by Russell Westbrook's 15th triple-double of the season, OKC controlled the game from the outset over a shorthanded Heat team that was missing Goran Dragic and former Thunder guard Dion Waiters.

Chicago, IL

