The Milwaukee Bucks Recent Debacle At The Point Guard Position

The Milwaukee Bucks have no true reliable point guard on the roster, and the biggest reason why is because of their recent personnel decisions Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Milwaukee Bucks in assists this year, they still have a giant hole at the point guard position. The biggest reason why is because of the recent decisions the Bucks have made regarding their point guards over the past several seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.