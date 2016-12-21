Shaquille O'Neal says his first NBA championship with Lakers is most special
Shaquille O'Neal clearly relished the Heat honoring him at halftime of its game against the Lakers on Thursday at American Airlines Arena, but he provided proof he associates himself more with the purple and gold. O'Neal said he considers his first NBA championship with the Lakers in 2000 as the most special.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC