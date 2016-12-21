Shaquille O'Neal says his first NBA c...

Shaquille O'Neal says his first NBA championship with Lakers is most special

Thursday

Shaquille O'Neal clearly relished the Heat honoring him at halftime of its game against the Lakers on Thursday at American Airlines Arena, but he provided proof he associates himself more with the purple and gold. O'Neal said he considers his first NBA championship with the Lakers in 2000 as the most special.

Chicago, IL

