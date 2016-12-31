Rondo out of Bulls' lineup after bein...

Rondo out of Bulls' lineup after being benched for poor play

4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Rondo out of Bulls' lineup after being benched for poor play Rajon Rondo is out of the Chicago Bulls' lineup, one day after being benched for poor play Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hECzMG Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Michael Carter-Williams started at point guard against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after Rondo was benched for the second half in a loss at Indiana the previous day.

Chicago, IL

