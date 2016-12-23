Richard Hamilton to have jersey retired by Detroit Pistons
Richard Hamilton will be the third player from the Detroit Pistons last championship team to have his jersey retired, following Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups. Hamilton will have his day February 26 against the Boston Celtics at half time.
