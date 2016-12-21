Pistons vs. Warriors: Draymond Green expected back for Golden State
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. vs. Golden State Warriors When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 23 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Warriors -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons continue their four-game home stand Friday against the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors at the Palace.
