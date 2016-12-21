Pistons vs. Warriors: Draymond Green ...

Pistons vs. Warriors: Draymond Green expected back for Golden State

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. vs. Golden State Warriors When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 23 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Warriors -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons continue their four-game home stand Friday against the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors at the Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC