Pistons vs. Hawks: Searching for answers in Atlanta

Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris, left, and center Andre Drummond sit on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. at Atlanta Hawks When: 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30 Where: Philips Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.