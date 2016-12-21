Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Memphis reeling from a three-game losing skid
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, left, drives against Boston Celtics center Al Horford in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. vs. Memphis Grizzlies When: 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 21 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live blog at 6:45 p.m. * Like the Pistons, Memphis has lost three straight games and four of its last five, including a 112-109 overtime loss Tuesday against Boston.
