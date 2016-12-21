Pistons vs. Cavs: Rest for LeBron Jam...

Pistons vs. Cavs: Rest for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving?

6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives against Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Cleveland. vs. Cleveland Cavaliers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 26 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Cavs -4 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live blog at 6:45 p.m. * After a day off for Christmas, the Pistons continue their four-game home stand Monday against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chicago, IL

