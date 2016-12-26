Pistons vs. Cavaliers preview: A return from Christmas break to face East's top team
Nothing like trying to end a five game losing streak by facing the Cleveland Cavaliers two days after facing the Golden State Warriors. Thank you NBA schedule makers.
