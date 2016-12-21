Pistons owner Tom Gores provides toys...

Pistons owner Tom Gores provides toys for children in Flint, Detroit

Monday Dec 19 Read more: MLive.com

Danielle Gibbs smiled as she lugged two red bags full of toys out of the Genesee High School gymnasium Monday morning. The Flint resident is a part of one of 300 Flint-area families that was chosen to receive the Christmas presents provided by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, with an assist from Toys for Tots in distributing the items Dec. 19 at the school where he graduated from in 1982.

