Pistons Links: Ben Wallace's resume stacks up nicely for Hall of Fame

As you all have heard, last week Ben Wallace was nominated to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Class of 2017. Forbes had some good notes on Ben's resume for the Hall : Wallace's selection as a four-time Defensive Player of the Year is an NBA record and those seasons came in a five-year span .

