Pacers Podcast: Paul George, Thad Young avoid disaster, push Pacers past Wizards
Paul George made some big shots down the stretch but came up one bucket short of knocking out the Wizards just as NBA Twitter was riding in to sing PG's crunch-time praises. The Wiz took advantage of a few empty trips, which included a turnover and two misses by PG, to erase a late seven-point deficit and tie the game late.
