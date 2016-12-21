Fire Damages Kitchen at Detroit Pisto...

Fire Damages Kitchen at Detroit Piston's Palace in MI

Dec. 20--After getting smoked out three games and a row, the Detroit Pistons can breathe a sigh of relief today -- at least on one front. A kitchen fire broke out this morning at the team's home base, the Palace of Auburn Hills, but crews managed to get it under control without anyone getting hurt and without any damage to the majority of the building, including the basketball court.

