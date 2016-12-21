Evan Fournier Injury: Magic Forward O...

Evan Fournier Injury: Magic Forward Out vs. Lakers with Bruised Heel

Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier suffered a bruised heel and will not play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel . RotoWire, via CBSSports.com , believed that Fournier picked up the injury during Thursday night's loss to the New York Knicks.

