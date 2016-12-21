Evan Fournier Injury: Magic Forward Out vs. Lakers with Bruised Heel
Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier suffered a bruised heel and will not play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel . RotoWire, via CBSSports.com , believed that Fournier picked up the injury during Thursday night's loss to the New York Knicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC