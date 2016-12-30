Detroit Pistons head onto the road to face the Atlanta Hawks
The Detroit Pistons continued their up and down season with a huge 119-94 loss at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, but have a chance to bounce back and improve their road record as they face the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons managed to put up a competitive fight against the Bucks in the first half, but a 57-41 second half in favour of Milwaukee saw that competitiveness thrown right out of the window.
