Carmelo Anthony catches fire for thrilling Knicks win :0

The Knicks arose with a vengeance in the second half Tuesday and got a throwback game from Joakim Noah as the club rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Pacers, 118-109, in its return to the Garden. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak that had ended their western trip, posting their biggest comeback of the season.

