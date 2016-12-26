Bulls bounce back with hustling win a...

Bulls bounce back with hustling win against Pacers

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Rajon Rondo sneaked, soared and stole his way to three offensive rebounds on one possession, ultimately feeding Nikola Mirotic for a 3-pointer. Seconds later, Michael Carter-Williams , in his first action since Oct. 31, went sliding into the courtside seats to save his steal and start a fast break.

Chicago, IL

