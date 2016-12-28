Bucks vs. Pistons Preview: Road Trip ...

Bucks vs. Pistons Preview: Road Trip to the Motor City

10 hrs ago

Milwaukee bungled its way through the nation's capitol on Monday night for the second time this season, coughing up a late lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Washington Wizards 107-102 . For its part, Detroit was reeling of late but snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday with a win against the Lebron James-less Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-90.

Chicago, IL

