Bucks struggle in fourth quarter, fall to Wizards, 107-102

This time the Milwaukee Bucks had a 10-point lead with about 8 minutes left but were outplayed down the stretch in a 107-102 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards outscored the Bucks, 21-6, during that span as the team split the back-to-back set over a four-day period.

