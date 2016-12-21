Basketball: Breakers to unveil Americ...

Basketball: Breakers to unveil American import

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The New Zealand Breakers are set to unveil their latest import, just in time for a crucial stretch of their NBL season. 29-year-old Paul Carter will become the fourth import to join the injury-plagued Breakers this season, with the American forward on board to cover for the loss of Corey Webster and Tom Abercrombie.

