Basketball: Breakers to unveil American import
The New Zealand Breakers are set to unveil their latest import, just in time for a crucial stretch of their NBL season. 29-year-old Paul Carter will become the fourth import to join the injury-plagued Breakers this season, with the American forward on board to cover for the loss of Corey Webster and Tom Abercrombie.
