A-Mir Perfect Game

For those of you who have been reading my articles, first up thank you, secondly you will be well aware that I have on many occasions expressed my opinion that Amir Johnson cannot be the power forward slash centre of an elite team and should be traded if the Boston Celtics are to threaten the might of the Cleveland Cavaliers . When the Celtics got him from the Toronto Raptors two years ago many cringed at the amount of money he was offered but Ainge was desperate, he wanted to make a splash and he was struggling to even get his feet wet.

