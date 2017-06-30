Zach Lowe: Nuggets the #2 Most Intriguing Free Agency Team

In the last 20 minutes of his Lowe Post podcast with Kevin Arnovitz today , ESPN columnist Zach Lowe named the Denver Nuggets as the second-most intriguing team heading into free agency, behind only the Toronto Raptors . As Lowe pointed out, the Nuggets have $34 million in cap space, and clear points of need at the power forward and point guard positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.