With Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic in the gym, Trail Blazers hold 1st summer league practice
The players on the Portland Trail Blazers summer league roster got their initial feel for the team's system on Tuesday, going through the first official summer league practice at the team's practice facility in Tualatin. But before the 13-man roster got on the court Tuesday morning, they got a closer look at what the franchise is all about.
