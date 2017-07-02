Why Denver Nuggets still need to find another star

The Denver Nuggets won't be able to take another step forward unless they can add a new star to pair with Nikola Jokic. The age old question that has plagued Denver Nuggets fans as well as the front office since the departure of Carmelo Anthony during the 2011 season: whether or not Denver needs a new star, a big name, a go-to guy for when the game on the line.

