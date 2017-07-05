Warriors sign Nick Young to one-year, $5.2 million deal

Using their last real financial avenue to a mildly pricy free agent, the Warriors agreed to terms with veteran forward Nick Young on a one-year, $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Young's agency. The deal was made using the full taxpayer mid-level exception, snatching another streaky shooter - one day after snaring Omri Casspi - that the Warriors apparently coveted.

