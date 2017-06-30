Saying goodbye to Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari

Carmelo Anthony jogged back down the floor of Madison Square Garden, jawing to his opponent as the two embroiled themselves in a back forth scoring showdown, trading bucket for bucket. Melo was a superstar in the league, his team was heading down the stretch run of the season battling to maintain their position as a two seed and yet, he couldn't seem to shake this less heralded opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.