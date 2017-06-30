Rumor: Nuggets still in on George Hill

17 hrs ago

Now that Paul Millsap has been signed, the Denver Nuggets still have some housekeeping to do whether or not they sign another free agent - perhaps a point guard like George Hill . They have a glut of power forwards that will have to be cleared out for simple roster clarity and rotation streamlining.

Chicago, IL

