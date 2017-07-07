Nuggets Free Agency: Celtics 'engaged throughout NBA' with trade talks
The Boston Celtics' sign-and-trade talks with the Utah Jazz have stalled. Could the Denver Nuggets be involved in the trade calls Boston are making throughout the NBA? The Boston Celtics need to clear some cap space in order to create enough room for Gordon Hayward's newly agreed four-year, $128 million deal.
