Nuggets agree to multi-year deal with Tyler Lydon The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multi-year deal with rookie Tyler Lydon Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tQXi6t The forward from Syracuse University was acquired on draft night as part of a deal with Utah that also included forward Trey Lyles. The Nuggets sent the 13th pick to the Jazz.

