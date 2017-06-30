NBA notebook: All-Star Hayward picks Celtics
Calling it a "life-changing decision," Hayward said on Tuesday he would sign with the Boston Celtics, announcing his decision in an article on The Players' Tribune. Multiple media outlets reported that Hayward would sign a four-year contract worth $128 million to be reunited with Boston's Brad Stevens, who coached him when he starred at Butler University.
