NBA Free Agency: Paul Millsap reportedly agrees to contract with Denver Nuggets

After months of speculation and hours of waiting with bated breath since the start of the official free agency period , Paul Millsap has made his decision. For the first time in four seasons, Millsap will be playing in a uniform other than that of the Atlanta Hawks in 2017-2018, as he will land with the Denver Nuggets.

