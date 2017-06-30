NBA free agency: Clippers nearing sig...

NBA free agency: Clippers nearing sign-and-trade for Danilo Gallinari

16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Clippers' backcourt may have taken a hit with the exodus of Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, but the frontcourt is shaping up nicely. According to ESPN , the Clippers are nearing a sign-and-trade agreement with the Nuggets regarding Italian shooting forward Danilo Gallinari for three years and $65 million.

