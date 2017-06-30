Mark Kizla Writes Nuggets Columns to ...

Mark Kizla Writes Nuggets Columns to Provide Evidence of Head Trauma

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

With one eye still visibly swollen and discolored, and much of his upper body obscured by a Minerva cast, Denver Post sports columnist Mark Kizla sat at his writing desk, composing the second of two columns about the Denver Nuggets ' free agency moves on his 1994 Gateway desktop computer. Kizla, who was recently struck by a 16th-Street MallRide trolley as he reached into the street for a donut that he saw lying on the ground, has been experiencing various symptoms of mental instability ever since the accident, but has had trouble getting his insurance provider to cover the costs associated with treating his head trauma and managing his home care in the meantime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC