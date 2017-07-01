Lakers waive Tarik Black ahead of his...

Lakers waive Tarik Black ahead of his contract becoming guaranteed

51 min ago

Tarik Black averaged 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds during his 2 1/2 seasons with the Lakers. The Lakers waived center Tarik Black on Saturday, three days before his contract was set to become guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.

