Lakers waive Tarik Black ahead of his contract becoming guaranteed
Tarik Black averaged 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds during his 2 1/2 seasons with the Lakers. The Lakers waived center Tarik Black on Saturday, three days before his contract was set to become guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.
