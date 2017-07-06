JaVale McGee meeting with another Warriors rival
Could the Golden State Warriors lose free agent JaVale McGee to one of their division rivals? Free agent JaVale McGee, who has maintained he'd love to return to the Warriors, will reportedly meet with another of Golden State's division rivals on Thursday. One day after sitting down with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported that the Sacramento Kings will host the 29-year-old center, who would be facing another minimum contract with the salary cap-strapped Warriors.
