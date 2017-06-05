Woj: Orlando Magic hire Pete D'Alessandro as assistant GM
According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic is hiring Pete D'Alessandro from the Denver Nuggets to fill an assistant general manager position. Sources: Orlando's hiring Denver executive Pete D'Alessandro as an assistant GM.
