Woj: Kenny Atkinson key to making D'Angelo Russell work
In a podcast that aired Wednesday morning , Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of Draft Express praised the Nets' acquisition of D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers, adding the key to the deal is Kenny Atkinson's development skills. Woj said the Nets had been "tracking [Russell] for some time" and that "the Nets talked with Atlanta throughout the day and over the last couple of days with the Lakers.
