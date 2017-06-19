Woj: Kenny Atkinson key to making D'A...

Woj: Kenny Atkinson key to making D'Angelo Russell work

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

In a podcast that aired Wednesday morning , Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of Draft Express praised the Nets' acquisition of D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers, adding the key to the deal is Kenny Atkinson's development skills. Woj said the Nets had been "tracking [Russell] for some time" and that "the Nets talked with Atlanta throughout the day and over the last couple of days with the Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC