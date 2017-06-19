Wiley blog: NBA rumors include Nugget...

Wiley blog: NBA rumors include Nuggets pursuit of Kevin Love

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Cavaliers, Pacers and Nuggets have reportedly discussed a three-team deal that would send Paul George to Cleveland, with Kevin Love coming to Denver. Denver would likely send them a combination of young players and draft picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC