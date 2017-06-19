What to do about Bismack Biyombo?
The Orlando Magic acquired Bismack Biyombo in the Summer of 2016 on a 4-year $72m contract when, then-GM Rob Hennigan, went on a front-court bender and overstocked a barrage of mismatching big-men for first-year Coach Frank Vogel to figure out. It was a total disaster? In fact, last season was the first season of regression in the Post-Howard Era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May '17
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC