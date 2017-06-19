What to do about Bismack Biyombo?

What to do about Bismack Biyombo?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Orlando Pinstripe Post

The Orlando Magic acquired Bismack Biyombo in the Summer of 2016 on a 4-year $72m contract when, then-GM Rob Hennigan, went on a front-court bender and overstocked a barrage of mismatching big-men for first-year Coach Frank Vogel to figure out. It was a total disaster? In fact, last season was the first season of regression in the Post-Howard Era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC