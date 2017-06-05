VCU grad Lewis works out for Nuggets, more workouts planned
Monday began a very busy week for former VCU guard JeQuan Lewis. The recent VCU grad was one of six NBA Draft prospects to work out for the Denver Nuggets Monday.
