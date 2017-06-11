Two Sides Clash; 4 Arrested After Anti-Sharia Law Rally

Neighbors, Friends Light Candles In Vigil For Kiaya Campbell Friends and neighbors attended a vigil on Saturday night to show support for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in Thornton. 15-Year-Old Arrested Following Girl's Death Investigators in Thornton announced that a 15-year-old has been arrested and is suspected of killing Kiaya Campbell.

