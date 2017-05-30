Tristan Thompson was 'trash' in Game 1, expects 'wrestling match' Sunday: 2017 NBA Finals
Thompson was held scoreless and contributed just four rebounds in 22 minutes of a 113-91 loss to the Warriors in Game 1. The Cavs' center entered the Finals with three playoff games of more than 10 points and nine with at least nine rebounds this postseason. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue essentially benched Thompson midway through the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May 5
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC